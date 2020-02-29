Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 23,700 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of BancFirst worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,590. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.83.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

