Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 252,577 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,577 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of TEGNA worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after acquiring an additional 957,779 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4,180.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.