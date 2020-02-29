Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 40,504 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.29% of McGrath RentCorp worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGRC. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

