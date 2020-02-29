Masari 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $479.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $212,662.00 and approximately $479.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

