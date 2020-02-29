Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.19.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAS traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 6,153,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

