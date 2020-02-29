Master Contract Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,524.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $333,495.00 and $76,524.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.02592094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00089093 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

