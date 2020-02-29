Master Contract Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $78,573.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $335,694.00 and approximately $78,573.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.02599003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085854 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

