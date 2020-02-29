Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.25. 12,710,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,770. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

