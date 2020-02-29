Matchpool (GUP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $186.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Matchpool has a total market cap of $181,046.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

