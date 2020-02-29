Matchpool (GUP) Hits Market Cap of $179,917.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. Matchpool has a total market cap of $179,917.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.