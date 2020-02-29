Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 5,525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,915. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $866.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,655.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

