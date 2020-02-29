Matic Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $33.19 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Matic Network token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $53.31 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matic Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,558,503,686 tokens. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.