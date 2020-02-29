Max Property Group (MPG) Hits One Day Volume of $18,474.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $296,540.00 and approximately $18,474.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006921 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000929 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

