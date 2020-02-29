MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of MAXIMUS worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $63.02 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

