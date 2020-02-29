MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MMS opened at $63.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

