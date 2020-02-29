MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 9,580,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. MBIA has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 712,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 428,618 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 565,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

