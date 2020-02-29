MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,492. MBIA has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

