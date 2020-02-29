Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,266,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,550. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average of $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 533,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

