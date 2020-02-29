McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $33.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 16.1% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $175.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day moving average of $176.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.