Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MDLA opened at $24.81 on Friday. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,435.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

