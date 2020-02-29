Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,279 shares of company stock worth $14,056,435.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

