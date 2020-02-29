MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,682.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.34 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.03593510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00686344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00779920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028774 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00577704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

