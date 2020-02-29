Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Medical Transcription Billing updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 265,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.73. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $95,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 42,571 shares of company stock valued at $240,625 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

