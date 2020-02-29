MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $37,768.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,768.00 and approximately $467.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

