Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Short Interest Down 10.9% in February

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MDLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 14,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,585. Medley Management has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Medley Management by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medley Management by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medley Management by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

