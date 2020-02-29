Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

