MEET.ONE Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $839,132.00 and approximately $595,439.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

