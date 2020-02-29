Megacoin Price Hits $0.0013 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $50,049.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00678238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007514 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,531,387 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.