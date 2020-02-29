Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $4.21 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $40,853.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Melon token can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00048837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Liqui and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

