MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $137,898.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $813,486.00 and $137,898.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

