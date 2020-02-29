Mercury Price Down 31.6% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $781,782.00 and $15,088.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.