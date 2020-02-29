Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 508,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director John Mcilwraith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 122.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 69.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.44. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

