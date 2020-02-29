MESG (MESG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $795,688.00

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, MESG has traded 23% lower against the dollar. MESG has a market capitalization of $542,846.00 and $795,688.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MESG Profile

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,239,585 tokens. The official website for MESG is mesg.com. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

