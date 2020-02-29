Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 360,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.