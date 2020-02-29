Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489 in the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASH. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of CASH opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

