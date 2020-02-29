Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.00 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper. During the last week, Metadium has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $250,118.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.02592151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00225574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00135548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bytex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.