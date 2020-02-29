Metadium Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Coinsuper. Metadium has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $245,671.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

