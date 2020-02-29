Metal Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003365 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Metal has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02623923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00227320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00134280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

