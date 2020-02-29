MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, BitMart and IDEX. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $121,328.00 and $36,296.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

