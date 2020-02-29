MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 49% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $146,460.00 and $25,072.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 49% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

