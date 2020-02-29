Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.27

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $420,181.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Bitfinex. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.02558273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00087266 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,694,894 coins and its circulating supply is 77,694,789 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Coinsuper, HitBTC and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

