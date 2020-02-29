Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,135 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Metlife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

