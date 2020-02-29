Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 16,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MET traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 13,430,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,709. Metlife has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after buying an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after buying an additional 765,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

