MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 430,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MCBS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 77,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,876. The stock has a market cap of $371.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

