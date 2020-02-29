Metronome Hits Market Cap of $5.86 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. Metronome has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $807,248.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00006610 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,769,164 coins and its circulating supply is 10,244,915 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

