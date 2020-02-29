Metronome Market Capitalization Hits $6.29 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $835,727.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.68.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02581785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00135213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,772,043 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,794 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

