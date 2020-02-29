MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 13,240,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.50.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

