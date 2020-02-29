MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $28,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 42.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 894,243 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 413,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $7.23 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.50.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

