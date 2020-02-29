MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0032

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $250,985.00 and $5,777.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 356,639,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,337,519 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.