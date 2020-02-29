Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Michaels Companies worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIK. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.16. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIK. Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.